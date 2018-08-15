Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Foot Locker by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 247,456 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Shares of FL stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

