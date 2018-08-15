Flowserve Corp (FLS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Seaport Global Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, July 13th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Flowserve stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $51.55.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Flowserve had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $163,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $290,000.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

