Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Raises Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 385.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,591.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

