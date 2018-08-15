Five Below Inc (FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Five Below from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 19,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,901,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $659,158.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,363.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,806 shares of company stock valued at $14,531,056 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,177,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,415,000 after purchasing an additional 446,571 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,478,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,785,000 after purchasing an additional 396,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 568,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. Five Below has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $109.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.14 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 8.64%. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

