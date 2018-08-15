Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,496,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,728 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of PepsiCo worth $707,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $113.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of PepsiCo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.35.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

