Fiserv Inc (FISV) Position Reduced by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

Fiserv stock opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $3,851,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 517,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,853,781.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $757,492.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,054.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,388 shares of company stock worth $8,425,993 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

