First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (FGB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd (NYSE:FGB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd stock remained flat at $$6.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,005. First Trust Spclty Fin & Fncl Opptnts Fd has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. The Fund seeks attractive total return as a secondary objective. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in a portfolio of securities of specialty finance and other financial companies.

