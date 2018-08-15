First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Carlisle Companies worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,184 shares in the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY now owns 3,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,752,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

