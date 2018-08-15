First Trust Advisors LP Has $24.74 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,029 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of South Jersey Industries worth $24,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $51,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $12,252,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 100.3% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 553,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,586,000 after buying an additional 277,126 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,336,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,075,000 after buying an additional 151,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,998,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,281,000 after purchasing an additional 124,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

SJI opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.56.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

