First Trust Advisors LP Buys 195,696 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,696 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 51.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 144.1% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,381,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,601.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,035 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,136 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.