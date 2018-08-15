First Personal Financial Services Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Netflix were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $757,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $447,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,434,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $561,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,279 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $337.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.99, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “$375.13” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.99.

In other Netflix news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 86,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.73, for a total transaction of $28,368,980.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,980.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,914,995 in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

