First Personal Financial Services Sells 173 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,572 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,754.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total value of $443,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock worth $13,084,776. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $436.34 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $326.68 and a one year high of $450.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.