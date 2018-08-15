First Foundation (FFWM) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Foundation earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the bank an impact score of 48.966088870129 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FFWM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 8,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,685. First Foundation has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $680.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.38 million. research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Foundation news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $89,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacob Sonenshine sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $242,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,225 over the last three months. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

