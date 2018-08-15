First Community Bancshares (FCBC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Community Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.8821162439982 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

First Community Bancshares stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,741. The stock has a market cap of $547.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.66. First Community Bancshares has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.28 million for the quarter. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from First Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

In related news, COO E Stephen Lilly sold 8,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $284,066.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,123.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bancshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

