First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS:FCHS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, reports. First Choice Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.79% and a negative return on equity of 25.35%.

Shares of FCHS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.53. First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.46.

FCHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Choice Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on First Choice Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care.

