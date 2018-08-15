Financial Review: Frontline (FRO) versus Euronav (EURN)

Frontline (NYSE: EURN) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontline and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontline $646.33 million 1.23 -$264.86 million ($0.03) -156.33 Euronav $513.37 million 2.50 $1.38 million ($0.09) -89.44

Euronav has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Frontline. Frontline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronav, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Frontline and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontline 0 1 3 0 2.75 Euronav 0 3 5 0 2.63

Frontline presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $9.96, indicating a potential upside of 23.71%. Given Frontline’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Frontline is more favorable than Euronav.

Volatility and Risk

Frontline has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontline and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontline -47.83% -3.50% -1.41% Euronav -14.17% -7.30% -4.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Frontline shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of Frontline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Frontline does not pay a dividend. Euronav pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Frontline has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Frontline beats Euronav on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

