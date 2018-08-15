Financial Contrast: Premier (PRHL) & CEMIG (CIG)

Premier (NYSE: CIG) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Premier alerts:

This table compares Premier and CEMIG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier $4.79 million 1.67 -$5.59 million N/A N/A CEMIG $6.80 billion N/A $313.51 million $0.26 7.69

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Premier.

Dividends

CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Premier does not pay a dividend. CEMIG pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Premier has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier N/A N/A N/A CEMIG 5.10% 7.95% 2.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Premier and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

CEMIG beats Premier on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier

Premier Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides energy efficiency products and services primarily to commercial middle market companies and residential customers in the United States. The company offers various electricity plans and upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure. It also offers deregulated power brokerage services. The company was formerly known as OVM International Holding Corporation and changed its name to Premier Holding Corporation in November 2008. Premier Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Tustin, California.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.