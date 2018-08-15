Financial Contrast: Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL) & Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ: SCON) and Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Superconductor Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comtech Telecomm. $550.37 million 1.49 $15.82 million $0.34 102.21 Superconductor Technologies $450,000.00 5.77 -$9.52 million ($9.10) -0.23

Comtech Telecomm. has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comtech Telecomm., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Comtech Telecomm. pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Superconductor Technologies does not pay a dividend. Comtech Telecomm. pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Comtech Telecomm. has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Comtech Telecomm. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Superconductor Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comtech Telecomm. and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comtech Telecomm. 5.38% 3.21% 1.89% Superconductor Technologies -1,317.27% -139.63% -121.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Comtech Telecomm. and Superconductor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comtech Telecomm. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Superconductor Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Comtech Telecomm. presently has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. Superconductor Technologies has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,321.80%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Comtech Telecomm..

Summary

Comtech Telecomm. beats Superconductor Technologies on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment provides ground-based equipment, such as single channel per carrier modems and solid state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data, as well as offers traveling wave tube amplifiers comprising high power narrow-band amplifiers that are used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations; and safety and security technology solutions that enable 911 c. This segment also offers enterprise application technologies, including location-based technology, such as Trusted Location, a software-based scoring system that allows providers to determine mobile location and identify fraudulent behavior and other security risks; Look4, an application that enables customers to build their own applications; Indoor Location, a solution that enables the determination of a cell phone user's geospatial position; text messaging platforms that are used by wireless carriers to provide short-messaging services and to communicate with 911 public safety answering points; and VirtuMedix, a digital health platform that enables virtual healthcare. The company's Government Solutions segment provides command and control technologies, including tactical communications, managed networks, logistics, and end-to-end integration; cyber security training and computer network operations; and satellite-based mobile communications and tracking systems. This segment also offers over-the-horizon microwave systems, such as equipment and systems that transmit digitized voice, video, and data; and solid state high power broadband amplifiers designed for radar, electronic warfare, jamming, medical, and aviation applications. The company serves commercial and government customers worldwide. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

