Financial Analysis: NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) versus Ecopetrol (EC)

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NYSE: EC) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR does not pay a dividend. Ecopetrol pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Ecopetrol’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $405.53 million 0.95 -$23.88 million ($0.52) -15.67 Ecopetrol $18.77 billion 2.15 $10.77 billion $1.09 18.00

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -8.81% -4.98% -1.55% Ecopetrol 14.78% 9.69% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR and Ecopetrol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ecopetrol 4 2 0 0 1.33

Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 38.84%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2018, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 488mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. The company has 8,500 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. In addition, it commercializes crude oils and by-products, including fuel oil, virgin naphtha, cracked naphtha, aviation gasoline, and others; produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; provides financing services; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

