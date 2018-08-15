Financial Analysis: Great Elm Capital (GECC) and Federated Investors (FII)

Great Elm Capital (NYSE: FII) and Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Elm Capital and Federated Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00 Federated Investors 2 5 0 0 1.71

Great Elm Capital presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Federated Investors has a consensus target price of $28.92, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Given Federated Investors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federated Investors is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Federated Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $29.73 million 3.40 -$2.75 million $1.52 6.24 Federated Investors $1.10 billion 2.07 $291.34 million $2.18 10.41

Federated Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federated Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and Federated Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital -16.40% 15.32% 8.37% Federated Investors 26.70% 31.51% 19.28%

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Investors has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Federated Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Federated Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Federated Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Great Elm Capital pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated Investors pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Federated Investors beats Great Elm Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.

