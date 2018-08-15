Fiera Capital Corp Purchases Shares of 4,710 Spotify (SPOT)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,181,995,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,474,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,530,000. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,246,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,850,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Spotify from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $193.75 on Wednesday. Spotify has a 52-week low of $135.51 and a 52-week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

