Fiera Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 7,625 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 20,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $74.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $68.16 and a 52-week high of $79.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.