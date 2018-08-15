Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $12.83 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,886 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.43 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $52,598.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.