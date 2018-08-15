Fidelity National Information Servcs Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,476% compared to the typical volume of 420 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $109.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $623,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,840.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $160,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,906.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,641 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 112,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.