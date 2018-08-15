Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

FENC stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,696. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of -0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). research analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 873,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 26,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

