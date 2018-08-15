Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact IMMURON Ltd/S (IMRN) Share Price

Media headlines about IMMURON Ltd/S (NASDAQ:IMRN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IMMURON Ltd/S earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 43.9009051404546 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMMURON Ltd/S in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of IMMURON Ltd/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Get IMMURON Ltd/S alerts:

Shares of IMRN stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. IMMURON Ltd/S has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Immuron Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of polyclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of various diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that produces antibodies to treat various diseases, including infectious diseases, cancers, and chronic inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IMMURON Ltd/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMURON Ltd/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.