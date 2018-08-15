Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact PGT Innovations (PGTI) Stock Price

News articles about PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. PGT Innovations earned a media sentiment score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 46.8003679789117 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 2,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. PGT Innovations has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson sold 85,533 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,597,756.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley R. West sold 32,830 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $631,320.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,930.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,866 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

