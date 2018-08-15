Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect St Jude Medical (STJ) Share Price

News articles about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.2755534053159 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:STJ opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. St Jude Medical has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

