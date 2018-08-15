Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) vs. Jianpu Technology (JT) Financial Survey

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE: JT) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and Jianpu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Facebook, Inc. Common Stock $40.65 billion 12.94 $15.93 billion $6.16 29.40 Jianpu Technology $222.21 million 3.10 -$31.06 million ($0.23) -18.09

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 2 5 37 0 2.80 Jianpu Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $208.88, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Jianpu Technology has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Jianpu Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jianpu Technology is more favorable than Facebook, Inc. Common Stock.

Profitability

This table compares Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Facebook, Inc. Common Stock 39.31% 28.16% 24.86% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock beats Jianpu Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application. The company also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allows people to enter an immersive and an interactive environment to train, learn, play games, consume content, and connect with others. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 1.40 billion daily active users. Facebook, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

