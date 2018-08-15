Extraction Oil & Gas’ (XOG) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on XOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Williams Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $11.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.15 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,372,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,511 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 33,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,657,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 100.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,463,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,215,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

