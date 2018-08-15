Extended Stay America (STAY) Shares Sold by AEW Capital Management L P

AEW Capital Management L P lessened its position in Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,233,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the quarter. Extended Stay America makes up 1.3% of AEW Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AEW Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.18% of Extended Stay America worth $48,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on STAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Extended Stay America from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.95.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Brian T. Nicholson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $211,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ames Flynn sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $29,843.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. Extended Stay America has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.68 million. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. research analysts forecast that Extended Stay America will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Extended Stay America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

