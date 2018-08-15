Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1,268.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,875 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 364.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Express Scripts by 3,048.1% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESRX stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12-month low of $55.80 and a 12-month high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.