ExOne (XONE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on XONE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ExOne has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get ExOne alerts:

XONE stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. ExOne has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.45.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). ExOne had a negative net margin of 36.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. research analysts anticipate that ExOne will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ExOne during the second quarter valued at $383,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in ExOne during the second quarter valued at $708,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ExOne by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 80,842 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ExOne during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ExOne by 175.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.