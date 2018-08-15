Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,672,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,399,000 after purchasing an additional 932,031 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,194,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 35.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,330,000 after acquiring an additional 99,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE opened at $214.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.41. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $208.81 and a twelve month high of $270.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 2.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Everest Re Group news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 900 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $193,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.