E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Sold by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,053 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $50,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $3.70 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 19,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

