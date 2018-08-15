EtherGem (EGEM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,274.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $5,274.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000316 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00258684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00153143 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 8,130,433 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

