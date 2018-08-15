Esure Common Stock (ESUR) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Esure Common Stock (LON:ESUR) in a report issued on Tuesday, www.digitallook.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.30) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.76) price target on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Esure Common Stock to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 315 ($4.02) to GBX 290 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 325 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($4.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.08) price target on shares of Esure Common Stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Esure Common Stock from GBX 235 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.06) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Esure Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 266.17 ($3.40).

Get Esure Common Stock alerts:

LON ESUR opened at GBX 277.40 ($3.54) on Tuesday. Esure Common Stock has a 12-month low of GBX 219.60 ($2.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 308.80 ($3.94).

esure Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides general insurance products in the United Kingdom. The company offers motor and home insurance products under the esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. It is also involved in insurance intermediary, property investment, and administration and management activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Esure Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esure Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.