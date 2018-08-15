Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,383 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $32,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.83.

NYSE:ESS opened at $236.80 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $214.03 and a fifty-two week high of $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $348.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

