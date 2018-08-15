Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,787 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 67.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $168.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $170.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

