Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.75. 283,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,028. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $14.15.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc bought 7,785,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,998,554.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

