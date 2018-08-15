Eros International (EROS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eros International (NYSE:EROS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eros International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eros International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eros International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Eros International alerts:

Shares of EROS stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,628. The stock has a market cap of $746.63 million, a PE ratio of -146.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eros International has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $16.90.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Eros International had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eros International will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eros International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Eros International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eros International in the 1st quarter worth about $540,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.