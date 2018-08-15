Equity Residential (EQR) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.34 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

EQR stock opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Equity Residential news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,144,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,429,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,660,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,982,000 after purchasing an additional 520,610 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,766,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 80.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,431,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,543,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,044,000 after acquiring an additional 71,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.