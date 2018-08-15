Equity Residential (EQR) Holdings Reduced by AEW Capital Management L P

AEW Capital Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,500 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential comprises about 4.5% of AEW Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AEW Capital Management L P owned about 0.71% of Equity Residential worth $167,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Santee sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $118,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.97 and a 12-month high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

