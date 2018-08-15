EquiTrader Achieves Market Capitalization of $869,740.00 (EQT)

EquiTrader (CURRENCY:EQT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One EquiTrader coin can now be purchased for about $0.0794 or 0.00001213 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. EquiTrader has a market cap of $869,740.00 and approximately $2,208.00 worth of EquiTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EquiTrader has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.10 or 0.00888011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001583 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013115 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013214 BTC.

EquiTrader Coin Profile

EquiTrader is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2017. EquiTrader’s total supply is 12,060,734 coins and its circulating supply is 10,960,734 coins. EquiTrader’s official Twitter account is @Equi_Trader . EquiTrader’s official website is www.equitrader.co

EquiTrader Coin Trading

EquiTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EquiTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EquiTrader should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EquiTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

