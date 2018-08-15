Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Wedbush also issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a market cap of $411.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of -2.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,894,000 after purchasing an additional 57,654 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after purchasing an additional 294,663 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 654,094 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

