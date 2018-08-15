Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Redfin Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RDFN)

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson set a $28.00 price target on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

RDFN opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -90.85. Redfin has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $31.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 147,642 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 6,250 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 10,570 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $228,523.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,856.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,711 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

