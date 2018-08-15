Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sun Hydraulics Co.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (SNHY)

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Sun Hydraulics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Sun Hydraulics’ FY2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sun Hydraulics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Sun Hydraulics to $59.00 and set a “$49.53” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:SNHY opened at $47.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. Sun Hydraulics has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

In other Sun Hydraulics news, major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $50,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $1,772,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $4,615,570. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth $105,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sun Hydraulics during the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

