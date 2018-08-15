Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hortonworks Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (HDP)

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hortonworks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.55). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hortonworks’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Shares of HDP opened at $22.37 on Monday. Hortonworks has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $86.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 million.

In other news, CRO Alan Fudge sold 60,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $1,065,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 416,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott E. Gnau sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $241,587.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 368,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,187 shares of company stock worth $2,361,800. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hortonworks during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

