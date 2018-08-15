Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cooper Companies Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (COO)

Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cooper Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 14th. Northcoast Research analyst D. Keiser now expects that the medical device company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.77. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.45.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $254.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $216.47 and a 12-month high of $261.71.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.62%.

In other news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.48, for a total transaction of $1,550,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total transaction of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $834,681,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,054,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,163,000 after acquiring an additional 323,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $616,595,000 after acquiring an additional 502,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 825,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,378,000 after acquiring an additional 126,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 755,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,935,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

