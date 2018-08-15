Epizyme (EPZM) versus Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT) Financial Contrast

Epizyme (NASDAQ: MLNT) and Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melinta Therapeutics has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

85.0% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Melinta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Epizyme and Melinta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 3 7 0 2.70 Melinta Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Epizyme currently has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 127.45%. Melinta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.94%. Given Epizyme’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Epizyme is more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epizyme and Melinta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $10.00 million 70.89 -$134.30 million ($2.18) -4.68 Melinta Therapeutics $33.86 million 4.35 -$58.91 million ($21.86) -0.22

Melinta Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melinta Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Melinta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme N/A -58.26% -49.38% Melinta Therapeutics -348.51% -67.60% -35.09%

Summary

Epizyme beats Melinta Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma; Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors; Phase II clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL); Phase Ib/II clinical trial in elderly patients with DLBCL; and Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function,; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial in adult patients with ovarian cancer. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias; and PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL. It has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation, Genentech Inc., and Glaxo Group Limited, as well as with Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., and Lymphoma Study Association. Epizyme, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI); Vabomere, a carbapenem used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens, as well as Solithromycin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of CABP. The company also develops Baxdela that in a Phase III clinical trial for treating community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP)); Fusidic Acid, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating ABSSSIs; and radezolid, a melinta molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial for dermatological applications, as well as ESKAPE pathogen program, which is in preclinical stage targeting superbugs. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.